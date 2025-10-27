Lake in the Hills man guilty in 2020 Elgin road rage murder

A jury has convicted a Lake in the Hills man of a 2020 road rage murder in Elgin.

Dru K. Jarvis was fond guilty of one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and armed violence, all felonies.

Prosecutors said Jaris was a passenger in a white car headed south on Route 31 in Elgin on Aug. 22, 2020 when the car tried to switch lanes in front of a Mini Cooper. The driver of the Mini Cooper honked.

The sedan then pulled alongside the Mini Cooper at the intersection of Kimball Street and Jarvis shot several times, striking 41-year-old Francisco Trujillo-Uscanga in the torso. Trujillo-Uscanga was the passenger in the Mini Cooper, riding home from work with his coworker.

Trujillo-Uscanga died a short time later at AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital. The Mini Cooper's driver was also struck several times in the legs by gunfire, but survived.

Prosecutors said Jarvis was arrested a week later for a shooting in the 300-block of South McLean Blvd. in Elgin. He was convicted of aggravated discharge of a weapon in the shooting in 2021 and sentenced to four years in prison. Prosecutors said they were able to connect him to the road rage shooting after that conviction.

Jarvis was convicted in Trujillo-Uscanga's murder Monday and is due back in court on Dec. 3. He faces a minimum of 96 years in prison.