Lake Forest police arrest burglary suspect who may be tied to other crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A burglary suspect is arrested in the north suburbs.

Now investigators want to know if he's linked to other burglaries around the area.

Police in Lake Forest said someone used a rock to break into a business earlier Monday, stealing several items.

Officers found a man nearby matching the suspect's description and possessing that stolen property. He's identified as 19-year-old Damon Hill.

He's charged with felony burglary and damage to property.