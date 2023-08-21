Lake Forest police arrest burglary suspect who may be tied to other crimes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A burglary suspect is arrested in the north suburbs.
Now investigators want to know if he's linked to other burglaries around the area.
Police in Lake Forest said someone used a rock to break into a business earlier Monday, stealing several items.
Officers found a man nearby matching the suspect's description and possessing that stolen property. He's identified as 19-year-old Damon Hill.
He's charged with felony burglary and damage to property.
