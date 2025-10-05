Watch CBS News
Local News

Lake County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash involving suspected DUI driver in Ingleside, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy is recovering following a crash involving a suspected DUI driver in Ingleside, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the deputy was driving in a Ford Police Interceptor heading westbound on Route 134, approaching Main Street in Ingleside.  As the sheriff's deputy proceeded westbound, a BMW X4, driven by a 45-year-old man of Roselle, was on Main Street.  

The T-style intersection has a stop sign on Main Street and no traffic control device on Route 134, deputies said.

A witness said the BMW driver pulled onto Route 134 in front of the marked squad car and attempted to make a U-turn back onto northbound Main Street. The front of the BMW struck the front of the squad car, causing it to hit a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 23-year-old man of Round Lake Beach, who was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street.  

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.  

The BMW driver and his front seat passenger, a 36-year-old man of Round Lake Park, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and both were treated at an area hospital.  The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.  

Open containers of alcohol were found inside the BMW, and impairment appeared to be a factor, deputies said.   

The crash remains under investigation by the Round Lake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

No further information was released.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue