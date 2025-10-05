Lake County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash involving suspected DUI driver in Ingleside, Illinois

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy is recovering following a crash involving a suspected DUI driver in Ingleside, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the deputy was driving in a Ford Police Interceptor heading westbound on Route 134, approaching Main Street in Ingleside. As the sheriff's deputy proceeded westbound, a BMW X4, driven by a 45-year-old man of Roselle, was on Main Street.

The T-style intersection has a stop sign on Main Street and no traffic control device on Route 134, deputies said.

A witness said the BMW driver pulled onto Route 134 in front of the marked squad car and attempted to make a U-turn back onto northbound Main Street. The front of the BMW struck the front of the squad car, causing it to hit a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 23-year-old man of Round Lake Beach, who was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The BMW driver and his front seat passenger, a 36-year-old man of Round Lake Park, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and both were treated at an area hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.

Open containers of alcohol were found inside the BMW, and impairment appeared to be a factor, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Round Lake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

No further information was released.