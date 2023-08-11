Lake County seeking Mental Health First Aid Instructors

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Lake County is putting a new emphasis on mental health.

It's looking for people to become adult mental health first aid instructors.

Candidates must have a general knowledge of mental health and substance use issues and experience teaching adults.

Approved applicants must attend a three-day training in November in Waukegan.

They'll learn how to teach a mental health first aid course - including a five-step action plan, treatment, and self-help strategies.

Interested applicants must apply at mentalhealth.today by Aug. 31.