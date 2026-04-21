Lake County coroner seeking to identify man pulled from water at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve

The Lake County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in trying to identify a man who was pulled from the water at a forest preserve in Highland Park last week.

Just after 6 p.m. on Friday, the Lake County Forest Preserves Police Department, along with the Highland Park police and fire departments, responded to Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, located at 10 Cliff Road, for multiple reports of a body in the water.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of the man in the shallow water. Fire crews removed him from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear how the man ended up in the water.

An autopsy performed on Monday by the Lake County Coroner's Office indicated that the man's death was consistent with drowning. Identification of the individual, however, has yet to be complete. The office is now asking for the public's help with identifying him.

The man is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and estimated to be in his late 50s to early 70s. He has gray hair and is bald on top of his head.

He was wearing light blue, light-weight drawstring shorts, an olive-green Adidas hat, Nike shoes size 7, a white metal ring, and a Tahari watch. The office provided stock photos of some of the items listed.

Above is the stock photos of the items the man was wearing when he was pulled from the water at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve on Friday, April 17. Lake County Coroner's Office

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to contact the Lake County Coroner's Office at 847-377-2200 or the Lake County Forest Preserve Police Department.