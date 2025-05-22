Lack of funding to develop has some cannabis business owners stuck

Imagine paying $40,000 a year for a business license, yet having a company that can barely make any money.

That is the reality facing some cannabis business operators.

Ambrose Jackson, chief executive officer of The 1937 Group, walked CBS News Chicago through his cannabis craft grow facility in west suburban Broadview. He said it has not yet been built out because he has been waiting three and a half years for the funding to develop it.

"Forty thousand square feet," Jackson said, "I mean, you see it."

Jackson said a lack of state funding, grants, and what he calls burdensome regulations had halted the buildout.

"We were required to gain control of a facility before we even applied for a license, not knowing whether or not we would be awarded a craft grow license," Jackson said.

Jackson pays a total of $50,000 a month for property tax, insurance, and his lease.

"Expecting that I would be able to get this building up and running," said Jackson, "expecting that I would have funding and low-interest grants provided by the state."

But Jackson said that didn't happen, so he had to pivot. His company sells cannabis flower — pre-rolls — and manufactures vape devices.

"Primarily, our biggest seller here is called our Turk Kings device," Jackson said, "so create our formulation here."

The 1937 Group also makes edibles.

"Specifically, we make our Kush League Chew edibles," Jackson said. "We make our potly infused honey."

Jackson said his products are sold in dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois. After three and a half years, he's finally making a profit.

"It is extremely difficult, and we do feel like our legislators, to a degree, have abandoned us," Jackson said. "We haven't had any reprieve, any changes that have positively affected our ability to thrive in our industry since licenses were awarded five years ago."

Jackson, who is also the co-founder of the Black Cannabis Operators — a coalition group of owners in the cannabis industry — reached out to Illinois state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford (D-Chicago) for help.

"I am listening to their concerns," Ford said.

Ford said he is introducing the Cannabis Omnibus Bill in the state House, which would ease the burdens of struggling cannabis business operators. The bill in particular would waive the $40,000 licensing fee, Ford said.

Ford says the bill will be filed this week with the goal of voting on it by May 31.