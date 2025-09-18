La Cantera Afro-Caribbean jazz ensemble shaping the future of young Chicago musicians

A jazz program on Chicago's Northwest Side pairs young musicians with renowned artists to hone their musical abilities while gaining exposure in the industry.

La Cantera's ensemble of Chicago musicians ages 19 to 24 showcases the music of Afro-Caribbean jazz. Angelina Ortiz, 21, plays trumpet in the group.

"It's a lot of fun to play, and when you finally get it right and when you're playing complicated music like this, it's satisfying to hear how it sounds once everything is put together. That's what I like," she said.

Their teacher. now in residency with them, is renowned musician Richard Peña. La Cantera is playing music from his latest release, "The Latin Side of Jazz Guitar."

The guitarist, composer and educator came from Puerto Rico to teach the young musicians. The base for La Cantera is Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center in the Hermosa neighborhood. It's the longest-standing Latino cultural center in Chicago.

"To be able to give back to that community is the greatest thing that I can possibly do. Not even make all these albums or to tour the world. It is to inspire these kids," Peña said.

La Cantera is preparing for a big moment. They're going to be performing for the very first time at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival on September 27.

"It's a little bit of anxiety, it's a little bit of excitement, but just overall it's such a great feeling to represent such a longstanding cultural center," bass player Edgar Estrada said.

Each of the young musicians in Lat Cantera completed the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center's Afro-Caribbean jazz and Afro-Latin percussion apprenticeships. This allows them to collaborate with renowned Latin music artists.

"We also worked with Carlos Santana's conga player, Paoli Mejias. That was a lot of fun. I worked with El Hijo de Borikén, which is a famous rapper in Puerto Rico," Ortiz said.

What does the future hold for Estrada?

"I would love to be touring, eventually, whether it be with La Cantera or whatever may come. I'm just excited to be out there," he said.

La Cantera has played at the Sueños Latin Music Festival and the World Music Festival, just to name a few.