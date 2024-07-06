Knifeman arrested after cutting, robbing passenger on Chicago train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody after cutting and robbing a passenger on a CTA Orange Line train in the McKinley Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Archer Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim, an 18-year-old man, was on the train when he was approached by the robber, armed with a knife, who demanded his belongings. After the victim refused, he was cut on the forehead by the robber who then took his property before fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated by Chicago fire crews at the scene but refused any further medical treatment.

Police arrested the robber a short distance away without incident and was still in possession of the victim's property.

The incident comes days after a man was wounded in a shooting at a CTA Orange Line station in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.