Man wounded in shooting at CTA Orange Line stop on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a CTA Orange Line station in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said two men got into a fight at the Halsted stop on the Orange Line around 12:20 p.m., and during the fight a 44-year-old man was shot in the foot.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The CTA suspended service on the Orange Line between Ashland and Midway International Airport for about 20 minutes after the shooting as police investigated, but normal service has since resumed.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Area One detectives were investigating.

