Kinzinger highlights Trump's pressure on Justice Department during Jan. 6 hearing

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The spotlight is on former President Donald Trump's campaign to get the justice department to assist in his failed efforts to stay in power.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) took the lead on questioning.

"President Trump ultimately wanted the Department of Justice to say the election was quote corrupt and quote leave the rest to me, and the Republican congressman. The Department's top leadership refused," Kinzinger said. 

Three justice department officials in the Trump administration took the witness table.

FBI agents reportedly raided DOJ official Jeffrey Clark's home Wednesday.

CBS News confirms federal investigators have served new subpoenas this week.

