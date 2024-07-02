Chicago kids get revved up for NASCAR Street Race

Chicago kids get in the driver's seat ahead of the NASCAR Street Race

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago kids are getting their turn in the driver's seat ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Chicago Street Race with driving simulators to a Boys and Girls Club on the near West Side.

The need for speed comes naturally to nine-year-old Aiden Marshall.

"I don't know. I just like them," Marshall said.

He tries his hand at racing inside the Boys and Girls Club gym on the near West Side. NASCAR teamed up with the organization to give more than 150 kids a turn behind the wheel.

"Now turn really hard to this side," Marshall said.

Even a couple of young pro drivers are there to lend a hand and inspire.

"I have always said that if you can see it, it means that you can achieve it," said Regina Sirvent, race car driver, part of NASCAR Drive for Diversity.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is just around the corner, and now there's a gym full of new fans.

"You already got to take a lot of bravery to actually drive a car on the street, but to go 100 miles on a racetrack," Marshall said.

All of the kids at the event are walking away with tickets to the race this weekend. In the gym, the kids visit five different stations, learning to master driving simulators and to perfect some basic pit crew skills.

"Today is about like those different opportunities and ways that you can still be, participate in NASCAR, whether it's the pit crew or an engineer or a mechanic. All the STEM and STEAM programs that are such an integral part of NASCAR is really what the message is today," said Julie Giese, President of Chicago Street Race.

Even the noise level inside rivals NASCAR.

"I love the energy and excitement! It's just so much fun being at these clubs because it just gets you ready for the weekend, right," Marshall said.