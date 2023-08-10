'Kids Above All' hosting back-to-school drive

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A local nonprofit is hosting a back-to-school drive to collect supplies Friday as the new school year approaches.

Kids Above All is asking individuals and businesses to donate backpacks and other school supplies for 1,000 students. The nonprofit benefits children in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties through resources and education.

Donations can be dropped off at Kids Above All's Better Life Distribution Center in Des Plaines, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through August 11.

Drop-off reservations are required. To schedule a drop-off, volunteer, or for more information, please call 773-867-7361 or email zcolon@kidsaboveall.org.