Kennedy Expressway ramp closures start Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, there will be new ramp closures as part of the ongoing three-year repaving project on the Kennedy.

For the next two weeks, the Addison Avenue ramp to the inbound Kennedy will be closed as well as the ramp from the inbound Kennedy to Kimball Avenue.

There will be detours posted to help drivers get around.

