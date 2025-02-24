At least 2 people seriously injured after crash on northbound Kennedy Expressway
Northbound lanes were shut down on the Kennedy Expressway at the Edens Expressway split after a serious crash Monday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, three vehicles were involved in the crash just after 2:30 a.m. The cause of the crash is unknown at the time.
Two people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, ISP confirmed.
All lanes have reopened.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.