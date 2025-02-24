At least 2 people seriously injured after crash on northbound Kennedy Expressway

Northbound lanes were shut down on the Kennedy Expressway at the Edens Expressway split after a serious crash Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, three vehicles were involved in the crash just after 2:30 a.m. The cause of the crash is unknown at the time.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, ISP confirmed.

All lanes have reopened.

Our friends at Captured News providing this view of the scene on the OB Kennedy at the Edens. All traffic forced to the Edens after a serious crash just after 2:30 am. Drivers may reenter the OB Kennedy at Lawrence or Foster. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/oVDMA5z4OI — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) February 24, 2025

