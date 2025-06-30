How to keep pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations

How to keep pets safe during July 4th celebrations

As people prepare for Friday's Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks aren't always a good time for pets.

Rich Naponelli, owner of Dog Training Elite Chicago, offers tips on keeping animals comfortable during patriotic celebrations.

He said that fireworks can be triggering to pets as they don't know when to expect them.

"Dogs doesn't know their coming, they start to get scared of it. It's really our reaction that many times causes it," he said. "We coddle a dog, we're reinforcing that this is a scary situation."

How do you recognize the signs of stress in pets?

Naponelli said one of the signs of stress involves panting, but to look for other factors while they're doing so.

"That one's tough because sometimes it's hot outside. But look to the eyes, look to the body language. Are they kind of pacing? Are they looking to you? That's kind of the first thing you start to look to," he said.

Naponelli said that it also depends on the dog, and pet owners know their dogs better when it comes to seeing their pets in stressful situations. He advises keeping an eye on them during the fireworks.

How to keep pets calm during fireworks?

Families planning to be outside for celebrations should try to create a safe, calming environment at home for their pets.

"Find a room. If it's in the basement, perfect, tuck them away. Put some noise on in the background. Get a thunder jacket, that helps with some dogs. Some dogs to just get medication for it. Talk to your vets, but it's very dog dependent," Naponelli said.

Those planning to take their pets with them are advised to be cautious, even if they're good around fireworks.

"Even dogs that have been good around fireworks sometimes freak out when they hear the fireworks," he said.

Other advice includes not tethering pets to furniture while fireworks go off, but rather hold onto them.

"July 4th is one of the highest days that we have runaway dogs and lost dogs," Naponelli said.

Beware of what pets eat during festivities

It's not just fireworks that pet owners need to think about, but what their pets are eating during celebrations.

Watermelon—but avoid seeds—green beans, and carrots are some of the things on your plate that you can give to pets.

Meats are also okay, but depending on the seasons and marinades used.

"Dogs sometimes can't deal with that, especially onions, garlic, so if you're marinating your food, don't give it to your dog, and don't give them too much," Naponelli said.