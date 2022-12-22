Kane, McHenry County offices closed for the winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The government offices for Kane County and McHenry County are now closed because of the winter storm.

Non-emergency departments in Kane County are closed for in-person services on Thursday, December 22 and stay closed on Friday, December 23.

Kane County staff will work remotely, answering emails, phone calls and other business items during business hours. For in-person services with government offices could vary and people are asked to call ahead for available hours.

The non-emergency Kane County offices will be closed on December 26 for the Christmas holiday.

On Friday, Kane County Courthouses and Kane County Circuit Clerk's Office locations will be closed, but scheduled cases will be seen on Zoom. For more information go to www.illinois16thjudicialcircuit.org.

Kane County Recycling Centers located in Batavia and West Dundee will be closed on Friday, December 23. They'll re-open Tuesday, December 27. Go to www.countyofkane.org/recycling for more information.

For a list of Kane County warming centers, visit the county homepage and click on media releases or go here.

There are numerous closings in McHenry County. facilities will be closing at noon today for the impending winter weather. All facilities will reopen Tuesday, December 27.

According to McHenry County officials, emergency response operations will continue as normal. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is holding "all non-emergency calls until the winter weather subsides."

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office wants residents to avoid unnecessary travel. If you have to travel in McHenry County, you're encouraged to:

Go only as fast as conditions allow.

Plan for extra travel time.

Remain focused on the road and avoid distractions while driving.

Ensure your cell phone is charged and your vehicle is fully fueled.

Make sure someone is aware of your travel plans and destination.

Download the McHenry County Sheriff's mobile app for updates on road closures and National Weather Service alerts at https://apps.myocv.com/share/a66760098

