Driver killed after crashing SUV into parked semi-truck in Kane County

SUV driver killed after crashing into semi in Kane County

A driver is dead after crashing into a semi truck on the Jane Addams Tollway in Kane County.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 90 eastbound near IL Route 31 at Milepost 54 in Almora.

State troopers say the driver of an SUV crossed onto the right shoulder and hit a stationary truck. The driver was the only occupant in the SUV.

The semi driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Plaza 9 eastbound has been shut down for the crash investigation. No further information was released.

State police said they will provide updates as they become available.