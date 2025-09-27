Driver killed after crashing SUV into parked semi-truck in Kane County
A driver is dead after crashing into a semi truck on the Jane Addams Tollway in Kane County.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 90 eastbound near IL Route 31 at Milepost 54 in Almora.
State troopers say the driver of an SUV crossed onto the right shoulder and hit a stationary truck. The driver was the only occupant in the SUV.
The semi driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Plaza 9 eastbound has been shut down for the crash investigation. No further information was released.
State police said they will provide updates as they become available.