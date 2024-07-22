VP Kamala Harris has former Chicago U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun in her corner

CHICAGO (CBS)—High-profile Democrats are paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed Joe Biden as their nominee for president, including a former Chicago senator.

On Tuesday, Harris arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, where she will hold her first campaign as the top Democratic candidate. Harris is expected to face a fierce battle to become the first woman to become president.

If there's anyone who knows what she's up against, it is Illinois' first Black female senator, Carol Moseley Braun.

When she ran for the U.S. Senate, Carol Moseley Braun was the Cook County Recorder of Deeds. In the primary, she defeated a three-term incumbent and won the seat in 1992.

She was not only the first Black woman in the Senate but also the only African American Senator during her six-year tenure. Carol Moseley Braun knows what it's like to run uphill—in high-heeled shoes.

"I think Kamala Harris will do a fabulous job as president. She's qualified. She's competent."

Carol Moseley Braun is 100 % team Harris. But here's the real question: Does she think America will vote for a Black woman?

"You got this thing called misogynism, which is a combination of misogyny and racism. What you're hearing is the expression I don't think a Black woman could win, but I would vote for her," she said. "You are hearing that, so they're going to go in the voting booth and vote for her all over this country."

Moseley Braun's support is more than words. She is a delegate and will vote for the next Democratic nominee at the upcoming convention in Chicago.

"She can look forward to being attacked on silly stuff. They're already attacking her smile. How do you attack somebody's smile? Seriously. She's gotta learn how to rise above it and not let it throw her off her game," she said.

Moseley Braun knows all too well how tough politics can be. She had her share of victories—she was the first woman to serve on the Senate Finance Committee.

There were also controversies surrounding her personal life and questions about unreported campaign funds. She's learned some lessons. Moseley Braun hasn't had a chance to speak with Kamala Harris recently but looks forward to sharing her lessons.

"I didn't consult enough. I didn't have the sense to get more support. People around me who could protect me from some of the stuff coming up. They were there. I just didn't ask," she said.

Today, Moseley Braun is packing for a trip to Africa. She was recently appointed by President Biden to Chair the United States African Development Foundation.

She's also preparing to support the V.P. in any way she can, and she suggests the Democratic party do the same.

"All this noise about should she step aside. Every election, as you know, they say that Black women are the most loyal voting block for the democratic party. If you want to blow that, mess with Kamala," she said.