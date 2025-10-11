Kamala Harris' book tour making stop in Chicago on Saturday

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is making a book tour stop in Chicago on Saturday. Chicago is among 15 cities on her book tour.

"A Conversation with Kamala Harris" will be held at the Auditorium Theatre at 3 p.m. Organizers said all tickets include a copy of the book.

The book called "107 Days" was released in September and focuses on the 2024 campaign.

Book publisher Simon & Schuster released the following tease ahead of the fall release:

"On July 21, 2024, your running mate, Joe Biden, announces that he will not be seeking reelection. The presidential election will occur on November 5, 2024. You have 107 days."

In July, the former vice president announced she would not run for California governor next year.