Kamala Harris bringing book tour to Chicago

Tickets go on sale for former Vice President Kamala Harris' book tour, and she's making a stop in Chicago.

"A Conversation with Kamala Harris" will be held at the Auditorium Theatre on October 11.

The book called "107 Days" focuses on the 2024 campaign and will be released in September.

Book publisher Simon & Schuster released the following tease ahead of the upcoming release:

"On July 21, 2024, your running mate, Joe Biden, announces that he will not be seeking reelection. The presidential election will occur on November 5, 2024. You have 107 days."

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m.

In July, the former vice president announced she would not run for California governor next year.