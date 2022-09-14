Justin Fields says Bears are prepared for Packers looking to bounce back after Week 1 loss

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears are trying to get healthy ahead of a big Sunday night matchup with Green Bay.

Former Packer Lucas Patrick still has the cast on his right arm, so he's still playing guard on the Bears' offensive line for now as the rivals prepare for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Receiver Velus Jones Jr. was back at practice in a limited capacity after missing the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers with a hamstring injury.

The Bears certainly don't expect to see the same Packers team that was manhandled by the Minnesota Vikings last week.

"We know that that's not the product that they wanted to put on the field or put on tape, so we know that this week, they're going to come with something to prove, just because they didn't have the game that they wanted to have last week," said Bears quarterback Justin Fields. "So we're prepared for that. They're probably not going to make as many mistakes as they did last week, so we're just going to have to come out with a fast start, and put points up on the board."

In the offseason, Fields said he had two personal goals: a Super Bowl and beating the Packers.