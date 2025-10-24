Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. to be sworn in to Illinois Supreme Court

For the second time in Illinois history, the Illinois Supreme Court will be led by an African American justice.

Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. will be sworn in on Friday as the 123rd chief justice.

His 3-year term begins on Sunday. As chief justice, Neville will oversee more than 900 judges.

Neville began his legal career as the first Back law clerk for a Cook County appellate justice. He also teamed with former President Barack Obama to prosecute the 1992 Chicago ward remap case.

In 2018, he replaced retiring Illinois Supreme Court Justice Charles Freeman.