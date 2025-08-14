Justice Dept. fires, charges staffer who admits throwing sandwich at federal agent deployed in D.C.

A man who admitted throwing a sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer deployed in Washington, D.C., worked at the Justice Department and has been fired, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday.

According to charging documents, Sean Dunn allegedly threw a "submarine-style sandwich" at a Customs and Border Patrol officer stationed at a busy intersection in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

In video of the incident that was cited in the charges, Dunn can be seen yelling at the agent and other officers in his vicinity before throwing the wrapped sandwich at the officer's chest. Dunn attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended, documents and video of the incident shows.

According to the affidavit, Dunn yelled, "F*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don't want you in my city," before crossing the street. He later returned and threw the sandwich. Dunn, according to the documents, confessed after he was arrested, telling law enforcement, "I did it. I threw a sandwich."

Court documents identify Sean Dunn "holding the sub-style sandwich, circled in red, in his hand, winding his arm back, and forcefully throwing the sandwich at V-1, striking him in the chest," from complaint filed Aug. 13, 2025. Government document

In a post on X Thursday, Bondi wrote she had "just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony."

"This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ," Bondi continued. "You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

According to a Justice Department source, Dunn Office of International Affairs within the department's Criminal Division. Dunn's LinkedIn page says that he worked as a trial attorney at the department.

He is charged with one count of assaulting federal law enforcement. No plea has been entered in the case, nor has a hearing been scheduled, as of Thursday afternoon. CBS News has reached out to his attorney.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., said in a video announcing the arrest that her office is "going to back the police to the hilt. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else."

Federal law enforcement and National Guard members were deployed to the District of Columbia this week in an attempt to stop crime in the nation's capital, despite data showing crime has declined in the city in recent years.