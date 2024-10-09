Jury selection begins for trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jury selection was under way at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Wednesday in the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The process started off slowly in what was already estimated to be a 10-week trial. Only five prospective jurors were questioned in the first two and a half hours—and three jurors have been chosen so far.

Attorneys are paying close attention to details in what some say could be the largest political corruption case in Illinois history.

Madigan and his codefendant and longtime confidant, lobbyist Michael McClain, are facing a 117-page, 23-count indictment that charges them with racketeering, conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud. Most of the counts carry up to 20 years in prison if they are convicted.

They are accused of a bribery scheme involving multiple businesses—including ComEd—in which the businesses paid Madigan's associates as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan. Federal prosecutors said Madigan used his various political positions as part of a long-term scheme to arrange for no-show jobs for his political workers, and personal benefits for himself and his law firm.

Both Madigan and McClain were in court Wednesday during jury selection, where attorneys made a small dent in questioning around 180 potential jurors.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey warned that attorneys would have to adjust their timelines if questioning continued at such a slow rate.

Some questions potential jurors were asked included:

Whether they feel like there's an issue with the political system in Illinois.

Whether they feel that lobbying is a bad thing.

Whether they feel politicians shouldn't mix business and politics.

Whether they could consider the evidence regardless of their personal feelings about the Democratic Party in Illinois?

There was little interaction between Madigan and McClain Wednesday, besides an occasional glance.

It does seem that after Judge Blakey's warning, the questioning sped up a bit.

A total of 19 potential jurors were sent home Wednesday. The court needs to impanel 12 jurors and six alternates for trial.