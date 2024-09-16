Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting, killing Bradley, Illinois police officer in 2021

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Jury selection was under way Monday in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a police sergeant in Bradley, Illinois south of Chicago.

Prosecutors said Darius Sullivan shot and killed Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic with her own service weapon in December 2021. Xandria Harris, 26, was also charged in the crime — her trial date has not been set.

Rittmanic and her partner, Tyler Bailey, were responding to a call about barking dogs in parked car outside a hotel in Bradley.

Prosecutors said Bailey ran the license plate of the car with the barking dogs, and found it belonged to Harris.

Rittmanic and Bailey went upstairs to the hotel room where Bailey and Sullivan were staying with the intention issuing a ticket for a local noise ordinance violation against Harris because of the barking dogs, and to arrest Sullivan on outstanding warrants, prosecutors said.

Harris initially kept officers waiting at the hotel room door, but then tried to squeeze past the door and close it to prevent officers from arresting Sullivan, prosecutors said. Sullivan came from around the room with gun in hand, and shot Bailey in the head, prosecutors said.

Sullivan then chased Rittmanic down the hallway, and disarmed her to get a hold of her gun when his became jammed, prosecutors said. He fired the shots that killed her as she lay on the floor, prosecutors said.

Marlene Rittmanic Bradley Police Department

Bailey was left critically wounded by the shooting, and spent nearly a year in a rehab hospital.

Tyler Bailey

Sullivan is charged with murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery.