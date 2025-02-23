Jury selection in 2022 Highland Park parade shooting trial begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday for the man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more during the 4th of July parade in Highland Park back in 2022.

The entire process in court will likely stir up a lot of traumatic emotions for survivors. Many of them plan to be in court and some could even be called as witnesses.

The suspected shooter is facing seven counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges related to the 2022 mass shooting.

He was offered a plea deal involving 55 charges of murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, with the rest of the charges dismissed. He would have been sentenced to natural life imprisonment under that deal but rejected it last June.

A total of 48 people were also wounded in the shooting. Among them was Cooper Roberts, then 8, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

For anyone who needs support during the trial, the United Way of Lake County offers 24/7 help by dialing 211.

Jury selection begins Monday morning in Waukegan.