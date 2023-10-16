Jury selection begins in trial for woman accused of killing, dismembering landlady in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jury selection begins Monday in the trial for the woman accused of killing and dismembering her landlord in Arcadia Terrace.

Sandra Kolalou is accused of murdering Frances Walker and concealment of a homicide.

The murder happened in a rooming house with five tenants at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave., just north of Thorndale Avenue, in a quiet community of bungalows and two flats.

Other tenants from the rooming house followed Kolalou as she got in a tow truck and went to Foster Beach – where she dumped some suspicious bags, prosecutors said at her bond hearing.

Police came to investigate the situation three times and left, but prosecutors said Kolalou was only arrested after a quarrel with the tow truck driver in which she pulled a knife.

Prosecutors believe she killed Walker last fall out of anger about being evicted from Walker's rooming house.

