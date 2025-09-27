Large auto lot fire burning in Chicago Heights, Illinois

Firefighters are battling a large fire in Chicago Heights on Saturday morning.

The Chicago Heights Fire Department responded to the fire at an auto salvage lot located, 630 Joe Orr Rd, around 8:30 a.m. Fire officials said additional fire crews have been called to help with the response.

Fire officials said burning tires are producing excessive smoke, which has been the main challenge. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Smoke billowing from the fire was seen from the South Side of Chicago

Joe Orr Road is closed between State Street and Cottage Grove.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.