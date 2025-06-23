Where to see 4th of July fireworks for 2025 in Chicago, suburbs, Northwest Indiana
People are preparing to light up the sky with annual Fourth of July fireworks displays. This is where you can see July 4th fireworks around the city, suburbs and in Northwest Indiana this year.
Chicago and Suburbs
CHICAGO: NAVY PIER
Navy Pier Fireworks
Fireworks: Wednesday, July 2, 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 5, 10 p.m.
Location: There are multiple locations along the pier or surrounding lakefront.
ANTIOCH
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Sequoit Creek park, 845 Main St, Antioch.
AURORA
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Best viewing at Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N Broadway, Aurora and McCullough Park, 150 W Illinois Ave, Aurora.
BARRINGTON
Fireworks: Wednesday, July 2, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Barrington High School, 616 West Main Street, Barrington.
BARTLETT
Bartlett 4th of July Festival
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:15-9:45 p.m.
Location: Corner of South Stearns and South Bartlett Road, near Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett.
BATAVIA
Batavia Sky Concert/Fireworks
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive, Batavia.
BEECHER
2025 4th of July Festival
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Fireman's Park, 675 Penfield Street, Beecher.
BENSENVILLE
LibertyFest
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: The parade begins at 12 South Center Street in Town Center, and the festival and fireworks at Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John St., Bensenville.
BLUE ISLAND
Fourth of July Parade
Parade: Friday, July 4, at 12 p.m.
Location: The parade runs south from Prairie Street to Grove Street, Blue Island.
BOLINGBROOK
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, just after 9 p.m.
Location: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook.
BUFFALO GROVE
Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9 p.m.
Location: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove.
BURBANK
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9 p.m.
Location: From your home, yards or favorite outdoor areas.
CAROL STREAM
Independence Day Concert and Fireworks
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 North Gary Avenue, Carol Stream.
CRYSTAL LAKE
Lakeside Festival
Festival: Runs from July 3 to July 5, at 12 p.m.
Location: Lakeside Festival is on the grounds of Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake.
DAVIS JUNCTION
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at 8 p.m.
Location: Community Park, Lincoln Avenue, Davis Junction.
DEKALB
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 30 minutes after dusk
Location: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.
DOWNERS GROVE
4th of July Parade and Fireworks
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove.
DEERFIELD
Family Days 2025
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Shepard Park, Deerfield.
DES PLAINES
Fireworks: Sunday, June 29, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Fireworks at Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines.
DIXON
Dixon Petunia Festival
Fireworks: Sunday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m.
Location: There are multiple locations in Dixon. The fireworks will be over the Rock River and can be viewed along the riverfront.
ELBURN
Fireworks: Saturday, July 12, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Lions Park, 500 Filmore St, Elburn.
ELGIN
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:20 p.m.
Location: Festival Park, 132 South Grove Avenue, Elgin.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village.
ELMWOOD PARK
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Fireworks at Elmwood Park High School, 8201 West Fullerton Avenue, Elmwood Park.
EVANSTON
Evanston 4th of July
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Road, Evanston.
FRANKFORT
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Main Park, 200 South Locust Street, Frankfort.
FOX LAKE
Celebrate Fox Lake
Fireworks: Saturday, June 28, at dusk
Location: Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave, Fox Lake.
GLEN ELLYN
4th of July Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn.
GLENCOE
Party in the Park
Fireworks: Thursday, Jan. 3, 9 p.m.
Location: Lakefront Park, 99 Park Avenue, Glencoe.
GLENDALE HEIGHTS
Fireworks: Sunday, July 13, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Camera Park, 101 E Fullerton Ave, Glendale Heights.
GLENVIEW
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.
Location: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd, Glenview.
GRAYSLAKE
Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, June 28. Approximately 9 p.m.
Location: Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake.
GURNEE
Six Flags
4th of July weekend nightly
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3; Friday, July 4; Saturday, July 5.
HAWTHORN WOODS
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods.
HOFFMAN ESTATES
Northwest Fourth-Fest
Fireworks: Saturday, July 5, 9:30 p.m.
Location: NOW Arena and surrounding festival grounds, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates.
HUNTLEY
Fireworks: approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Deicke Park, 11419 Illinois Route 47, Huntley.
JOLIET
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Location: Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 West Jefferson Street, Joliet.
KIRKLAND
Kirkland Lions 77th annual Grand Fourth of July
Fireworks: Saturday, July 5, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Franklin Township Park, 200 Park Street, Kirkland.
LAKE FOREST
17th annual Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, dusk
Location: Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest.
LAKE ZURICH
4th of July Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m.
Location: Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich.
LISLE
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Community Park,1825 Short Street, Lisle.
LIBERTYVILLE
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Butler Lake Park, 835 West Winchester Road, Libertyville.
LINCOLNSHIRE
2025 Red, White, & BOOM!
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Dr.
LOCKPORT
Annual Fireworks Show
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Dellwood Park, 340 Parkview Lane, Lockport.
LOMBARD
2025 Fireworks Display
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Madison Meadow Park, 500 East Wilson Avenue, Lombard.
MORTON GROVE
Morton Grove Days
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Harrer Park/Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove.
MOUNT MORRIS
Let Freedom Ring Festival, July 2- Saturday, July 5
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Multiple spots in downtown Mt. Morris.
MOUNT PROSPECT
Mount Prospect Fourth of July Festival
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road, Mount Prospect.
NAPERVILLE
Fireworks: Friday July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr.
NEW LENOX
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Village Commons, 199 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox.
NORTH AURORA
2025 Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Park, 25 East State Street, North Aurora.
NORTH RIVERSIDE
July 4 Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Location: Fireworks at Veterans Park, North Riverside.
NORTHBROOK
4th of July
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Fireworks at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Avenue, Northbrook.
OAK BROOK
Taste of Oak Brook
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road.
OAK LAWN
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Richards High School, 10601 Central Avenue, Oak Lawn.
ORLAND PARK
Independence Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Boulevard, Orland Park.
OSWEGO
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 8 p.m.
Location: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego.
OTTAWA
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Ottawa Visitors Center, 1028 LaSalle Street , Ottawa.
PALATINE
Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Community Park, 250 East Wood Street, Palatine.
PARK RIDGE
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, approximately 9:20 p.m.
Location: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street, Park Ridge.
PALOS HEIGHTS
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park, W College Dr, Palos Heights.
PLANO
Fireworks: Sunday, July 6, at dusk
Location: Plano High School's Reaper Stadium, 704 West Abe Street, Plano.
ROMEOVILLE
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Shows will be based in three locations, Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Drive), Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Road), and Discovery Park (300 South Highpoint Drive.)
ROSEMONT
Rockin' in the Park Free Summer Concert Series
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, after a performance by Slippery When Wet.
Location: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont.
ROSELLE
Fireworks: Thursday, July, 3, at dusk
Location: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
ROUND LAKE BEACH
BeachFest and Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 5, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 North Civic Way, Round Lake Beach.
ST. CHARLES
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dark
Location: Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way, St. Charles IL, 60174; a viewing site at Mt. St. Mary Park
SANDWICH
Freedom Days
Fireworks: Saturday, July 5, after dark
Location: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich.
SKOKIE
4th of July Parade and Fireworks
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Niles West High School, 5701 West Oakton Street, Skokie.
SOUTH HOLLAND
4th of July Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, after dusk
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 East 160th Place, South Holland.
SPRING GROVE
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Thelen Park, 8516 Winn Road, Spring Grove.
STREAMWOOD
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Dolphin Park, Streamwood.
TINLEY PARK
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: McCarthy Park, 6801 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park.
VERNON HILLS
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Century Park, 1002 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills.
WARRENVILLE
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville.
WAUCONDA
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Cooks Park, Wauconda.
WAUKEGAN
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Waukegan Lakefront, Waukegan.
WESTMONT
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont.
WHEATON
Independence Day Festivities and Fireworks
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, approximately 9 p.m.
Location: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton.
WILMETTE
Fun and Fireworks
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Avenue, Wilmette.
WINNETKA
Winnetka's Fourth of July
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.
Location: Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road, Winnetka.
WOODSTOCK
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock.
YORKVILLE
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, dusk
Location: near the corner of Rt 47 and Countryside Parkway.
ZION
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Zion Park District Band Shell and Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion.
Northwest Indiana
CEDAR LAKE
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Fireworks night one: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks night two: Saturday, July 5, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave, Cedar Lake, IN.
CROWN POINT
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point.
HOBART
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Rd, Hobart.
EAST CHICAGO
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9 p.m.
Location: There are multiple locations across the city of East Chicago.
MUNSTER
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Centennial Park, 900 N Centennial Dr, Munster.
SCHERERVILLE
Fireworks: Friday, June 27, at dusk
Location: Rohrman park, 6750 Rohrman Rd, Schererville.
WHITING
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 10 p.m.
Location: Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Rd, Whiting.