Where to see 4th of July fireworks for 2025 in Chicago, suburbs, Northwest Indiana

People are preparing to light up the sky with annual Fourth of July fireworks displays. This is where you can see July 4th fireworks around the city, suburbs and in Northwest Indiana this year.

Chicago and Suburbs

CHICAGO: NAVY PIER

Navy Pier Fireworks

Fireworks: Wednesday, July 2, 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 5, 10 p.m.

Location: There are multiple locations along the pier or surrounding lakefront.

ANTIOCH

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Sequoit Creek park, 845 Main St, Antioch.

AURORA

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Best viewing at Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N Broadway, Aurora and McCullough Park, 150 W Illinois Ave, Aurora.

BARRINGTON

Fireworks: Wednesday, July 2, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Barrington High School, 616 West Main Street, Barrington.

BARTLETT

Bartlett 4th of July Festival

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:15-9:45 p.m.

Location: Corner of South Stearns and South Bartlett Road, near Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett.

BATAVIA

Batavia Sky Concert/Fireworks

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive, Batavia.

BEECHER

2025 4th of July Festival

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fireman's Park, 675 Penfield Street, Beecher.

BENSENVILLE

LibertyFest

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: The parade begins at 12 South Center Street in Town Center, and the festival and fireworks at Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John St., Bensenville.

BLUE ISLAND

Fourth of July Parade

Parade: Friday, July 4, at 12 p.m.

Location: The parade runs south from Prairie Street to Grove Street, Blue Island.

BOLINGBROOK

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, just after 9 p.m.

Location: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook.

BUFFALO GROVE

Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

Location: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove.

BURBANK

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

Location: From your home, yards or favorite outdoor areas.

CAROL STREAM

Independence Day Concert and Fireworks

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 North Gary Avenue, Carol Stream.

CRYSTAL LAKE

Lakeside Festival

Festival: Runs from July 3 to July 5, at 12 p.m.

Location: Lakeside Festival is on the grounds of Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake.

DAVIS JUNCTION

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at 8 p.m.

Location: Community Park, Lincoln Avenue, Davis Junction.

DEKALB

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 30 minutes after dusk

Location: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

DOWNERS GROVE

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove.

DEERFIELD

Family Days 2025

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Shepard Park, Deerfield.

DES PLAINES

Fireworks: Sunday, June 29, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Fireworks at Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines.

DIXON

Dixon Petunia Festival

Fireworks: Sunday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m.

Location: There are multiple locations in Dixon. The fireworks will be over the Rock River and can be viewed along the riverfront.

ELBURN

Fireworks: Saturday, July 12, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lions Park, 500 Filmore St, Elburn.

ELGIN

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:20 p.m.

Location: Festival Park, 132 South Grove Avenue, Elgin.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village.

ELMWOOD PARK

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fireworks at Elmwood Park High School, 8201 West Fullerton Avenue, Elmwood Park.

EVANSTON

Evanston 4th of July

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Road, Evanston.

FRANKFORT

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Main Park, 200 South Locust Street, Frankfort.

FOX LAKE

Celebrate Fox Lake

Fireworks: Saturday, June 28, at dusk

Location: Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave, Fox Lake.

GLEN ELLYN

4th of July Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn.

GLENCOE

Party in the Park

Fireworks: Thursday, Jan. 3, 9 p.m.

Location: Lakefront Park, 99 Park Avenue, Glencoe.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS

Fireworks: Sunday, July 13, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Camera Park, 101 E Fullerton Ave, Glendale Heights.

GLENVIEW

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.

Location: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd, Glenview.

GRAYSLAKE

Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, June 28. Approximately 9 p.m.

Location: Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake.

GURNEE

Six Flags

4th of July weekend nightly

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3; Friday, July 4; Saturday, July 5.

HAWTHORN WOODS

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods.

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Northwest Fourth-Fest

Fireworks: Saturday, July 5, 9:30 p.m.

Location: NOW Arena and surrounding festival grounds, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates.

HUNTLEY

Fireworks: approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Deicke Park, 11419 Illinois Route 47, Huntley.

JOLIET

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Location: Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 West Jefferson Street, Joliet.

KIRKLAND

Kirkland Lions 77th annual Grand Fourth of July

Fireworks: Saturday, July 5, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Franklin Township Park, 200 Park Street, Kirkland.

LAKE FOREST

17th annual Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, dusk

Location: Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest.

LAKE ZURICH

4th of July Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich.

LISLE

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Community Park,1825 Short Street, Lisle.

LIBERTYVILLE

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Butler Lake Park, 835 West Winchester Road, Libertyville.

LINCOLNSHIRE

2025 Red, White, & BOOM!

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Dr.

LOCKPORT

Annual Fireworks Show

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Dellwood Park, 340 Parkview Lane, Lockport.

LOMBARD

2025 Fireworks Display

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Madison Meadow Park, 500 East Wilson Avenue, Lombard.

MORTON GROVE

Morton Grove Days

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Harrer Park/Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove.

MOUNT MORRIS

Let Freedom Ring Festival, July 2- Saturday, July 5

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Multiple spots in downtown Mt. Morris.

MOUNT PROSPECT

Mount Prospect Fourth of July Festival

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road, Mount Prospect.

NAPERVILLE

Fireworks: Friday July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr.

NEW LENOX

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Village Commons, 199 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox.

NORTH AURORA

2025 Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Riverfront Park, 25 East State Street, North Aurora.

NORTH RIVERSIDE

July 4 Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Location: Fireworks at Veterans Park, North Riverside.

NORTHBROOK

4th of July

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Fireworks at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Avenue, Northbrook.

OAK BROOK

Taste of Oak Brook

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road.

OAK LAWN

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Richards High School, 10601 Central Avenue, Oak Lawn.

ORLAND PARK

Independence Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Boulevard, Orland Park.

OSWEGO

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Location: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego.

OTTAWA

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Ottawa Visitors Center, 1028 LaSalle Street , Ottawa.

PALATINE

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Community Park, 250 East Wood Street, Palatine.

PARK RIDGE

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, approximately 9:20 p.m.

Location: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street, Park Ridge.

PALOS HEIGHTS

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park, W College Dr, Palos Heights.

PLANO

Fireworks: Sunday, July 6, at dusk

Location: Plano High School's Reaper Stadium, 704 West Abe Street, Plano.

ROMEOVILLE

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Shows will be based in three locations, Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Drive), Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Road), and Discovery Park (300 South Highpoint Drive.)

ROSEMONT

Rockin' in the Park Free Summer Concert Series

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, after a performance by Slippery When Wet.

Location: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont.

ROSELLE

Fireworks: Thursday, July, 3, at dusk

Location: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

ROUND LAKE BEACH

BeachFest and Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 5, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 North Civic Way, Round Lake Beach.

ST. CHARLES

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dark

Location: Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way, St. Charles IL, 60174; a viewing site at Mt. St. Mary Park

SANDWICH

Freedom Days

Fireworks: Saturday, July 5, after dark

Location: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

SKOKIE

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Niles West High School, 5701 West Oakton Street, Skokie.

SOUTH HOLLAND

4th of July Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, after dusk

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 East 160th Place, South Holland.

SPRING GROVE

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Thelen Park, 8516 Winn Road, Spring Grove.

STREAMWOOD

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Dolphin Park, Streamwood.

TINLEY PARK

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: McCarthy Park, 6801 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park.

VERNON HILLS

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Century Park, 1002 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills.

WARRENVILLE

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville.

WAUCONDA

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Cooks Park, Wauconda.

WAUKEGAN

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Waukegan Lakefront, Waukegan.

WESTMONT

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont.

WHEATON

Independence Day Festivities and Fireworks

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, approximately 9 p.m.

Location: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton.

WILMETTE

Fun and Fireworks

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Avenue, Wilmette.

WINNETKA

Winnetka's Fourth of July

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.

Location: Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road, Winnetka.

WOODSTOCK

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock.

YORKVILLE

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, dusk

Location: near the corner of Rt 47 and Countryside Parkway.

ZION

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Zion Park District Band Shell and Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion.

Northwest Indiana

CEDAR LAKE

Cedar Lake Summerfest

Fireworks night one: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks night two: Saturday, July 5, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave, Cedar Lake, IN.

CROWN POINT

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point.

HOBART

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Rd, Hobart.

EAST CHICAGO

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Location: There are multiple locations across the city of East Chicago.

MUNSTER

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Centennial Park, 900 N Centennial Dr, Munster.

SCHERERVILLE

Fireworks: Friday, June 27, at dusk

Location: Rohrman park, 6750 Rohrman Rd, Schererville.

WHITING

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 10 p.m.

Location: Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Rd, Whiting.