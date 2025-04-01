Judge extends block on parts of Trump executive order targeting Chicago law firm Jenner & Block

A federal judge has extended his temporary restraining order blocking parts of President Trump's executive order that targeted Chicago law firm Jenner & Block.

The firm, which also has an office in Washington D.C., has been an active part of the legal challenges against Mr. Trump's executive orders, including successfully securing a preliminary injunction against an order from the administration that reduced health care access for transgender youth.

It was targeted by Mr. Trump last week in an order that revoked security clearance, terminated contracts and prohibited the firm from conducting future business with he government.

U.S. District Judge John Bates issued a temporary restraining order last Friday blocking the executive order from being enforced. Tuesday he extended that temporary restraining order until final judgement has been made.

Bates said both the Justice Department and Jenner & Block consented to the extension.

The Trump administration has targeted a number of law firms that have been active in challenging or pausing executive orders and policies in the courts.

