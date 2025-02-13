Judge blocks Trump order restricting access to gender-affirming care for now

Washington — A federal judge in Maryland agreed Thursday to temporarily halt President Trump's executive action that restricts access to gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19, according to the groups challenging the move, delivering a setback to the Trump administration efforts targeting what it calls "gender ideology" while the legal proceedings move forward.

The ACLU, which is representing a group of transgender young people diagnosed with gender dysphoria and LGBTQ advocacy groups, said U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson issued a temporary restraining order from the bench following a hearing on their bid to temporarily block enforcement of the restrictions.

The challengers have argued that the Trump administration's actions violate the Constitution and discriminate on the basis of sex and transgender status.

Mr. Trump's executive action requires federal agencies to ensure medical institutions that receive federal research or education grants end the so-called "chemical and surgical mutilation of children," defined as those under the age of 19. Medical treatments covered by the order include puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical procedures.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the order states.

Mr. Trump's measure also calls for federally run insurance programs like TRICARE, the Defense Department's health care program, and Medicaid to exclude gender-affirming care for minors from coverage.

The measure came on the heels of other executive action taken by the president on his first day back in office that prohibits the use of federal funds to "promote gender ideology" and declares U.S. policy as recognizing only "two sexes, male and female."