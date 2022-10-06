Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan after prosecutors said his aunt pushed him

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.

Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.

A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.

Josiah Brown Facebook

Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.

The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later.

Josiah died six days later at Lurie Children's Hospital, and on Tuesday, the Cook County State's Attorney's upgraded the charges against Moreno first-degree murder.

Moreno already is being held without bond, and at her first hearing on the upgraded charges Tuesday afternoon, was once again denied bail.

Prosecutors have said, on Sept. 19, Josiah was at the family's Des Plaines home where he lives with his grandmother and another aunt. Moreno allegedly stole keys to the family's truck and took Josiah without telling the other family members.

Another family member became alarmed when she noticed Moreno and the child were gone. Moreno was not allowed to drive because of medication she's on for mental health issues.

The family was especially worried because, the week before, Moreno had taken three children living at the family home to Navy Pier also without permission. The oldest child, an 11-year-old, called other family members for help and told them their location.

During the chain of events Monday, prosecutors said Moreno drove into Chicago and attempted to enter the Shedd Aquarium with Josiah, but could not because she only had cash.

Shortly after noon, she parked at Navy Pier and entered a McDonald's to order food, getting a Happy Meal for Josiah.

Moreno eventually took the boy to the pier, where chains are located on posts to keep people away from the water.

The boy crawled under the chains and got to the edge of the platform. When no one was present, Moreno let the boy crawl towards the edge of the pier. She climbed over the chains, straddled him, and then pushed him into the lake, prosecutors alleged.

Moreno sat and stared into the water as the child was drowning, prosecutors alleged. All the events were caught on surveillance cameras.