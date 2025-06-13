Josh Smith powers Rangers past White Sox with homer, scores all three runs

ARLINGTON (AP) - Josh Smith homered and scored all three runs for the Texas Rangers in a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Smith, the Rangers' leadoff hitter, went 2 for 3 with a walk, extending his career-best streak to five consecutive multihit games. He is batting .435 (10 for 23) during that stretch.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on June 13, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. / Getty Images

He singled in the first inning and scored on Corey Seager's sacrifice fly, then launched his seventh home run of the season — a 396-foot shot to right-center — in the third. In the fifth, Smith walked and later scored on Marcus Semien's RBI double.

Jacob Webb (4-3), the second of seven pitchers used in a bullpen game for Texas, earned the win with two scoreless innings. Robert Garcia worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to record his fifth save in seven chances.

Shawn Armstrong started for the Rangers and struck out five over three perfect innings. His previous season highs were seven batters faced and three strikeouts.

White Sox starter Adrian Houser (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits over five innings, striking out two and walking four.

Luis Robert Jr. broke up the Rangers' perfect game bid with an infield single in the fifth, confirmed after a replay review. He later added an RBI double in the seventh, accounting for Chicago's only run.

Texas reliever Chris Martin entered with two on and one out in the seventh and retired both batters he faced to preserve the lead.

Seager, who is 4 for 45 (.089) with 15 strikeouts in 13 games since returning from the injured list on May 28, drew two walks and has now walked in a career-best eight straight games.

Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom (6-2, 2.12 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday. The White Sox have not yet announced their starter.