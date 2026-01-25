Adult, young child killed in Joliet, Illinois, police say

An adult and a young child were killed in a homicide in Joliet, Illinois, Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said at 9 a.m. that they were investigating a homicide in the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue. They later said an adult and a young child were killed, but did not specify ages for either.

A person of interest was taken into custody, and there was no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with video footage is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020, or to contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online.

Further details were not immediately released.