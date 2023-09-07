Watch CBS News
Local News

Cubs' Jordan Wicks visits adults with Down syndrome at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks visits with Advocate Lutheran adults with Down syndrome
Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks visits with Advocate Lutheran adults with Down syndrome 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Cubs rookie pitcher Jordan Wicks paid a special visit on Thursday to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to meet with adults with Down syndrome.

Wicks took time to answer questions, take pictures, and sign autographs. He also gave away signed Cubs hats and baseballs.

Meantime, Wicks is making history on the diamond. Earlier this week, he became the first Cubs pitcher since at least 1901 to earn victories in each of his first three career major league starts.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.