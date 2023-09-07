Cubs' Jordan Wicks visits adults with Down syndrome at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks visits with Advocate Lutheran adults with Down syndrome

Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks visits with Advocate Lutheran adults with Down syndrome

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Cubs rookie pitcher Jordan Wicks paid a special visit on Thursday to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to meet with adults with Down syndrome.

Wicks took time to answer questions, take pictures, and sign autographs. He also gave away signed Cubs hats and baseballs.

Meantime, Wicks is making history on the diamond. Earlier this week, he became the first Cubs pitcher since at least 1901 to earn victories in each of his first three career major league starts.