Jones College Prep principal removed after student goose steps in German military uniform for Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) --The principal at Jones College Prep has been removed pending an investigation, after a student was shown on social media video in what many said appeared to be a Nazi uniform on Halloween.

Video shows of a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as antisemitic.

In a letter to parents, the Chicago Public Schools said everyone within its system has a shared responsibility to "ensure all of our students and staff feel safe, supported, welcomed, and valued." The letter continued:

<blockquote>"As many of you may have heard, seen, or read, there was an incident earlier this week where a member of one of our school communities wore a German military uniform to school as a Halloween costume — an act that was widely recognized by many students, staff, and members of our broader CPS community as antisemitic.

"This incident caused harm to many students and staff, and it is completely inconsistent with our values as a school district. It also comes at a time when hateful speech and hateful attacks are on the rise, especially against Jewish Americans."</blockquote>

CPS said it has launched a full investigation, and has removed the principal while the investigation is in progress.

The Chicago Public Schools said the incident is inconsistent with values of the district.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov previously reported concerns that claims of abuse in the school went nowhere. In April, three members of Jones College Prep's local school council sent a letter to CPS outlining allegations of wrongdoing against Principal Joe Powers and asking for an investigation.