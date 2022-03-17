Watch CBS News

Parents wants CPS to honor vote to dismiss Jones College Prep principal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parents from Jones College Prep on Thursday called on CPS to honor the local school council's decision to dismiss principal Dr. Joseph Powers.

The council voted 8 to 2 to direct CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to fire Dr. Powers.

Three council members sent a letter to the district claiming misconduct by Powers regarding school finances, ignoring student concerns, and not showing up for work.

CPS said it received similar accusations and that there are active and pending investigations.

CBS 2 also learned Dr. Powers sent a letter to school faculty defending his record and saying his critics want to force him out. 

