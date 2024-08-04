Joliet shooting leaves one injured

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured and damaged three buildings and a vehicle Saturday night.

Police say officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Woodruff Road for a report of shots fired. There they found shell casings and damage to two homes and an unoccupied Honda. Police also later learned that the Newness of Life in Christ Church was also struck.

Both homes were occupied at the time of the shooting, and no one was injured. However, police say one home was struck multiple times, and a round hit the headboard of the bed where a woman was lying.

While investigating, officers learned a 27-year-old man had been shot at the scene. He was struck in the left shoulder and suffered a graze wound to the head. He said he was shot while walking in the area when he was shot and was driven to Silver Cross Hospital in a private vehicle. The victim's injuries were non-life threatening, and he was treated and released from the hospital, police say.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020, Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or online to remain anonymous.