Chicago area police shoot suspect who broke into home with handgun

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Joliet shot a person who allegedly forcibly entered a home with a handgun Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of North Center Street in Joliet around 8:40 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a male suspect outside of a residence holding a handgun and at times pointing it at the home.

As officers were on their way to the scene, they learned the suspect had forcibly entered the home. When they arrived, they found the suspect in the rear of the home.

Police said the suspect ignored "numerous" commands to drop the handgun. The suspect then began walking toward an officer, who fired his gun twice, striking the suspect once.

Other officers came and rendered medical aid to the suspect. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where his condition was stabilized. The officer who shot him was also taken to a local hospital in accordance with department policy.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was notified about the shooting and is investigating.

Joliet police said this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.