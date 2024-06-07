Joliet man charged after attempting to sexually assault neighboring girl during home invasion

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was charged after breaking into a neighboring home and attempting to sexually assault a girl in Joliet, Illinois, on Thursday.

Authorities arrested Isaias Vargas, 23, and he was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of home invasion, two counts of battery and obstructing a police officer, and unlawful restraint.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Richards Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report from a girl that a man was in her home and was attempting to sexually assault her. The age of the victim was not released, but authorities confirmed she was a juvenile.

The girl called the police again and told them that the offender, identified as Vargas, was her neighbor and that he hurt her and tried to do things sexual in nature before leaving out the back window.

Police said officers spotted Vargas exiting the victim's home and began to run from them. Joliet police officers were in pursuit of Vargas but lost sight of him in a thick wooded area. A K9 and a drone were deployed in search of Vargas.

While watching the suspects' home, officers found a chicken coop where Vargas was found hiding by the K9.

Detectives who interviewed Vargas said he admitted to climbing into the window, looking for the girl, and tried to have sex with her. He also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when she was younger.

The victim was interviewed at the Will County Advocacy Center, where she gave details about Thursday's incident and from when she was younger – both matching with Vargas' confession.

The State's Attorney's Office is working with detectives and officers in the case.