Joliet man charged with sex trafficking following undercover investigation, Cook County Sheriff's Office say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A Joliet man was charged after an investigation found he was trafficking another person for prostitution, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Sunday. 

James Hardeman, 39, appeared in court on Sunday at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on felony charges of trafficking for labor/recruits, trafficking for labor/benefits, involuntary solitude causing financial harm, and promoting prostitution.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday, March 26, investigators responded to an advertisement on a website known for hosting commercial sex solicitations. An undercover investigator met with the victim at a motel in Bridgeview, where the victim agreed to engage in sexual acts for cash.

Following the agreement, additional investigators entered the room, where they learned the victim was being trafficked by Hardeman, who was waiting outside near the motel room. He was located and placed into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed that Hardeman recruited the victim into commercial sex work last November and has been keeping the proceeds, maintaining possession of room keys, and providing security while the victim was inside the rooms with buyers.

The victim was connected with the Sheriff's Police Victim Support Services team—a survivor-led unit that works with individuals involved in trafficking and domestic violence situations—to receive resources and support.

No further information was available.

Jeramie Bizzle

