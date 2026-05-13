Joliet man charged with fatally shooting another man during an argument in Kenwood

Chicago police said a man was charged in the deadly shooting of another man during an argument on the city's South Side last month.

Gaddis Price Jr., 38, of Joliet, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with felony first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

Chicago police said Price was identified as the suspect who, allegedly on April 2, shot and killed a 42-year-old man in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard.

Police said that the victim and Price were involved in an argument when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim, hitting him in the left hand, right shoulder, and chest. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Neighbors said the victim was a maintenance worker who stepped in to help a security guard who was in an argument with a tenant and her boyfriend [Price], who another tenant said was the one who opened fire.

Price is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

The video above is from a previous report.