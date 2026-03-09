Joliet man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating pet rooster outside grocery store

Joliet police said a man was charged for allegedly beating his pet rooster while outside of a store on Saturday afternoon.

Francisco Arreola, 39, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, misdemeanor cruelty to animals, animals in entertainment violation, and obstructing justice.

Police said officers responded around 3:46 p.m. at Gonzaez Fresh Produce at 652 Collins Street for a report of a man beating a rooster outside of the store. Upon arrival, they found the man [Arreola] near the south entrance of the store, who appeared to be intoxicated. Police said he initially falsified his identity.

At the time, he was holding a tan, black, and white rooster attached to a rope leash tied to its leg. The rooster appeared to be injured, with visible cuts and bleeding to the top of its head, as well as blood on its feathers, according to police.

Arreola allegedly told police that the rooster was his pet and he was training it to fight, but changed his statement and said he was training it to protect itself.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Arreola hit the rooster multiple times while trying to place the rooster into a shopping cart. He was arrested without incident. Police also learned that he had two active warrants out of Kane County.

The rooster was then taken into protective custody by a Joliert Township Animal Control officer and received veterinary care.

Arreola was processed at the Joliet Police Department and to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.