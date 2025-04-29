Fire damages roof and solar panels of Ikea warehouse in Joliet, Illinois

Fire damages roof of Ikea distribution center in Joliet

Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday morning at an Ikea distribution center in Joliet, Illinois.

Around 10:15 a.m., Joliet firefighters responded to the Ikea warehouse at 650 Emerald Drive for a report of heavy smoke coming from the roof.

When crews arrived, approximately one-third of the roof was on fire. A total of 81 firefighters responded to the fire, and it took them about two hours to put the fire out.

The fire caused significant damage to the roof, including dozens of solar panels which appeared to be destroyed.

One firefighter received treatment at the hospital for exhaustion.

All employees managed to get out of the building without any injuries.