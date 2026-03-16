Joliet City Council to discuss plans for Illinois' largest data center

A vote on Monday night from the Joliet City Council could pave the way for the state's largest data center.

The center would be built just outside of Joliet city limits at the intersection of Rowell and Bernhard roads.

HW Technology Park Development LLC is seeking an annexation and development agreement to develop on the 795 acre space. If approved, construction would start in 2027.

The Joliet City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, followed by a vote on the ordinance authorizing the agreement.