Armed robber who stole from teen girls is on the loose in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – An armed robber is on the loose in southwest suburban Joliet after he took a teenager's purse at gunpoint on Thursday.

Police were called to the 500 block of Silver Leaf Drive, where the thief approached two 17-year-old girls sitting in a parked car just before 11 a.m.

The thief approached the car and placed a handgun against the passenger's neck while demanding her purse. He then grabbed the car keys from the driver. They struggled for the keys and the driver was able to get them back from the suspect.

During the struggle, the robber fired one round from the handgun, striking the driver's side door of the car. Both victims then ran after the suspect as he fled eastbound through the neighborhood near Joliet Junior College and an elementary school.

He was last seen near a home in the 500 block of Silver Falls Street. Police searched the home but did not find the robber.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place during the initial part of the search. Police later lifted the order.

No injures were reported.

Police later learned there were other suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects were identified and were in custody, Joliet police said.

Detectives were still looking for the original suspect, whom they described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing about 300 pounds with a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Joliet Police Department's Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.