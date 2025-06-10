7 injured in apartment building fire in Joliet, Illinois

Seven people were injured in an apartment building fire Tuesday morning in Joliet, Illinois.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 115 Essington Road, and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters rescued three people from a balcony. The fire was brought under control by about 9:20 a.m.

Seven people who live in the building were treated for minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The Joliet Office of Emergency and Disaster Management was working to provide assistance to any tenants who were left temporarily homeless.