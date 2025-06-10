Watch CBS News
Local News

7 injured in apartment building fire in Joliet, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Seven people were injured in an apartment building fire Tuesday morning in Joliet, Illinois.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 115 Essington Road, and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters rescued three people from a balcony. The fire was brought under control by about 9:20 a.m.

Seven people who live in the building were treated for minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The Joliet Office of Emergency and Disaster Management was working to provide assistance to any tenants who were left temporarily homeless.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.