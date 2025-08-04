Johnson, CTU, CPS announce expansion of sustainable community schools in 3 Chicago neighborhoods

Chicago Public Schools is celebrating a new milestone Monday morning ahead of the start of the school year.

CPS, along with the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Brandon Johnson, announced the addition of 16 sustainable community schools, bringing the total to 36.

The schools will be in the Austin, Belmont Cragin, and Englewood neighborhoods, joining the other 20 designated in 2018.

"Sustainable community schools provides wrap-around services, resources, partnerships into our schools, so students and families have access into what they need," Johnson said. "What they need every single day to thrive. Today, I'm proud to announce that 16 more schools, almost double the current number of sustainable community schools will begin to transform community schools in this coming year."

According to the teachers' union, sustainable community schools create villages of neighborhood elementary and high schools, ensuring every child has access to world-class education within walking distance of their home.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said in a statement, "That is why we have advocated for Sustainable Community Schools rather than school closures and privatization. It is why we fought so hard for a contract that invests in our children and their families. And it is why we fought to elect a mayor who understands that schools are anchors of communities."

CPS has plans to reach 70 total sustainable community schools by the 2027 school year.