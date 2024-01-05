Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses ongoing migrant crisis with members of Congress

Chicago mayor speaks with members of Congress about need for funding to address migrant crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson met with Democratic members of Congress on Friday to discuss how they would support the city's effort to address the ongoing migrant crisis this year.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with some of the participants of that meeting.

There were two main priorities: more funding and faster work permits. The Illinois Democrats in Congress said they're all aligned, but they have to sell that message in Washington.

"Funding the migrant crisis is an absolute priority for, I think, the entire Democratic Illinois delegation," said U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D). "That was part of that meeting with the mayor. Can we get to the numbers the mayors are talking to? That's going to be tough."

The mayors of Chicago, New York City, and Denver have been asking the federal government for $5 billion to spend collectively to take in and care for migrants.

Johnson has repeatedly said that as the situation stands now, supporting the city's response to the crisis will not be sustainable and that the city is running out of shelter space and funding.

In this fiscal year's budget, Chicago has only allocated $150 million to support asylum seekers. Johnson previously said that Chicago was spending around $40 million a month.

Friday's meeting with Congressional representatives and senators from Illinois emphasized the dire need for more money as Congress prepares to go back in session on Tuesday. The discussion came as Washington works to agree on a government spending package that would last the entire year.

"People passing through and being processed for a day or two versus resettling in Chicago costs four or five times more, right?" said U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago). "So, we are confident that as the administration makes this a priority, we can identify funds desperately needed for the City of Chicago."

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said, "The federal government, including Congress, must come to our state's aid and deliver the necessary resources to address the tremendous strain that Texas' irresponsible leadership has placed on Illinois."

During Friday's meeting, Johnson also discussed the need for more expedited work permits for migrants.