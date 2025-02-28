Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa as new Chicago Park District leader

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his appointment as the Chicago Park District's new CEO days after General Supt. and Chief Executive Officer Rosa Escareño announced her resignation Wednesday.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, who was elected three times to serve the 35th ward communities, was appointed by Johnson as the superintendent.

Back in 2023, he was also under fire for allegedly threatening at least three other alderpersons amid a heated debate over Chicago's sanctuary city status and accused of blocking Ald. Emma Mitts from entering the City Council chamber to vote. He stepped down from his role as Johnson's floor leader and as City Council Zoning Committee chair following the incident.

The Chicago Park District Board still needs to approve his appointment at their meeting at noon Friday.

Escareno resigned Wednesday without giving any explanation about her departure.

In addition to Escareno, three other top Chicago officials stepped down earlier this month, days after Mayor Johnson warned of City Hall firings.